Clemson recruiting: Official visitors headline guests for Wofford game

Clemson’s guest list of recruits for Saturday’s 4 p.m. contest against Wofford figures to be one of the lightest of the season in terms of relevant prospects, given the stature of opponent.

However, it is a big weekend for a couple of the Tigers’ commitments who are set to make their official visits.

One of those commits is Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco five-star quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, the No. 1 overall player in the country for the 2020 class according to Rivals. Uiagalelei told The Clemson Insider that his mother, father and younger brother will accompany him on the official visit. His brother, Matayo, is a 2023 defensive end who already has offers from LSU, Oregon and Southern Cal.

It will mark Uiagalelei’s first time on campus since attending the Orange & White spring game in early April, when he silently committed to the Tigers over Oregon and many other major programs across the country. Uiagalelei announced his commitment a month later on May 5, his mother’s birthday.

In nine games as a senior this season, Uiagalelei has completed 60 percent of his passes for 2,623 yards and 29 touchdowns with just two interceptions. He has also rushed for close to 300 yards and six more scores while leading St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) to an 8-1 record.

While Uiagalelei travels in from the West Coast, Clemson commit R.J. Mickens will make his way to Tigertown from the Lone Star State for his official visit. The four-star safety from Southlake (Texas) Carroll publicly committed to the Tigers while on campus for the spring game April 6.

Mickens will make the trip to Clemson with one of his teammates at Southlake Carroll – big-time class of 2022 quarterback prospect Quinn Ewers.

Ewers, a sophomore, is already building an impressive list that includes Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Michigan and Florida among others. Through eight games this season, he has hit on 75 percent of his pass attempts for 2,196 yards and 23 touchdowns against only two interceptions while also rushing for 382 yards and six touchdowns.

In case you missed it, TCI caught up with Ewers to preview his first visit to Clemson.

Another notable expected visitor for Saturday’s game is Aiken (S.C.) 2021 tight end Jesse Sanders, who holds offers from Akron, Army, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Marshall, Mercer and Chattanooga. He has also received a preferred walk-on offer from South Carolina.

Clemson’s next and final home game of the 2019 season against Wake Forest on Nov. 16 will be the Tigers’ big official visit weekend for its early enrolling commitments and select 2020 targets.

As always, stay tuned to TCI on Saturday for the full list of visitors for the Wofford game.

