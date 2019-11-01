Countdown to Kickoff: Wofford at No. 3 Clemson

Third-ranked Clemson will host its annual Military Appreciation Day when the Tigers host in-state foe Wofford Saturday in a non-conference game.

Clemson University actually celebrates the whole week as Military Appreciation Week. Each day this week was featured with at least one program or event designed to support, recognize or advocate for Clemson’s military community, culminating with the annual Military Appreciation Day football game.

Clemson was the first school to start Military Appreciation Day, which began in 1994. Clemson University has always been proud of its military heritage, dating back to its days as an all-male military school when it first opened its doors in 1893 and all the way through 1955.

Game Information

Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson

Records: Clemson 8-0, 6-0 ACC; Wofford 5-2, 4-1 SoCon

When: Saturday, 4 p.m.

TV: ACCN (Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Kelsey Riggs)

Radio: Clemson Tigers Network (Don Munson, C.J. Spiller, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather). SiriusXM 137, XM 193, Internet 955.

Latest Line: Clemson minus-46.5 points

Series History

OVERALL: Clemson leads 12-3

HOME: Clemson leads 8-0

ROAD: Clemson leads 4-3

NEUTRAL: N/A

LAST MEETING: Sept. 5, 2015 (49-10, Clemson)

STREAK: Clemson, Won 5

Three story lines

Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney will attempt to earn his 125th head coaching victory on Saturday in his 155th career game. According to records from Sports Reference, Swinney would become the 10th coach in major college football history to reach 125 wins in 155 or fewer games.

Travis Etienne can break records held by “Thunder and Lightning” this week. Etienne needs two TDs to break James Davis’ school record for career rushing touchdowns (47) and can break C.J. Spiller’s record for career total touchdowns (51) with three total touchdowns on Saturday.

In 124 years and 1,256 games of Clemson football, the Tigers have never posted 45 points in four consecutive games in school history. This week, Clemson can post a fourth straight 45-point performance for the first time.

Wofford’s three players to watch

Joe Newman, QB: Newman has started all seven games and is 42-of-76 passing with five touchdowns and he has 760 rushing yards, along with 11 rushing touchdowns. He is averaging 8.3 yards per carry. Newman repeated as Southern Conference Offensive Player of the Week after he ran for 66 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 134 yards in the Terriers’ 35-34, overtime win over Chattanooga.

Blake Morgan, RB: Morgan has 423 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He is second on the team in rushing and is averaging 5.4 yards per carry and has 5 touchdowns.

Jireh Wilson, LB: Wilson is tied for second on the team with 27 tackles and 4.5 sacks to lead the team. He also has 6.5 tackles for loss and has broken up three passes with one interception. Wilson recorded a team-best eight tackles that included three sacks for 24 lost yards in the Terriers’ 49-10 win over Gardner-Webb on Sept. 21.

Prediction:

The only suspense for this game is when will Clemson and Wofford decide to take out their starters. Like Clemson, the Terriers are in the middle of a conference race, as well as trying to make a push at the FCS Playoffs. Odds are a lot of players for both Clemson and Wofford will get a lot of playing time at Death Valley on Saturday.

Score prediction: Clemson 66, Wofford 7

–Clemson and Boston College Athletic Communications contributed to this story

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.