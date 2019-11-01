Tigers clicking on all cylinders has they head into their Championship Phase

The calendar has flipped over to November and for No. 3 Clemson that means only one thing. It has flipped over to the Championship Phase on their schedule.

This is the time of the year when the Tigers really home in on their season goals. Their next goal is to win the ACC’s Atlantic Division. However, they’ll have to wait a week to get back to those goals because FCS foe Wofford stans in their way.

The Terriers (5-2, 4-1 SoCon) come into Saturday’s game at Memorial Stadium ranked 20th in the FCS Coaches Poll.

“There are 125 FCS schools. I always like to see where they rank up nationally against their peers,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said.

Wofford is ranked 16th nationally in scoring offense. It’s 24th in scoring defense, No. 2 in rushing offense, 13th in rushing defense, 11th in total offense and 11th in total defense.

“This is a really good FCS team that I know will be pumped up and excited to play Clemson,” Swinney said. “For us it is about just playing well and continuing the momentum that we have had.”

Clemson’s momentum comes from a three-game stretch in which it has outscored its opposition 149-31. The Tigers (8-0, 6-0 ACC) dominated ACC rivals Florida State, Louisville and Boston College. The offense is averaging nearly 50 points and 600 yards a game, while the defense is yielding just 10 points and less than 250 total yards.

“After eight games, we have had an excellent season. We have really played some good football all year long,” Swinney said. “To be 8-0 at this point is where we wanted to go. We are kind of clicking into November now and this is what we call our Championship Phase. It is an opportunity to compete for our division.

“Obviously, we have the state championship and if you can win your division you get a chance to play for the ACC, so that is really what we focus on and whatever comes from the postseason comes. It is an exciting time and I am really proud of our team.”

