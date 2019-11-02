By the Numbers: Wofford at No. 3 Clemson

Third-ranked Clemson host the Wofford Terriers at 4 p.m., Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The matchup is designated as Clemson’s Military Appreciation Day.

The Tigers are 12-3 against the Terriers and are 8-0 when playing them in Death Valley. The last time Clemson faced the Terriers in Clemson was a 49-10 victory in 2015. Here are some of the numbers to be aware of as the Tigers face the Terriers on Saturday.

9-0: With a win on Saturday, the Tigers can improve to 9-0 to open the season for only the sixth time in the program’s history. The other five times were in 1948, 1981, 2015, 2016 and 2018.

19: Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is looking to throw a touchdown pass in his 19th consecutive game, extending the longest active streak in the country.

24: Clemson has won 23 consecutive games and looks to extend that streak to 24 this weekend.

45: If the Tigers put up 45 or more points on Saturday, they will have done so for four consecutive games for the first time in school history.

47: If running back Travis Etienne has a rushing touchdown on Saturday, he will tie James Davis’ school record of 47 rushing touchdowns and two will set the new record.

51: Running back Travis Etienne also needs two total touchdowns to tie C.J. Spiller’s school record for career total touchdowns, 51, and three to set a new record.

110: That is the number of yards Travis Etienne needs to rush for 1,000 yards for a second consecutive season.

125: Head Coach Dabo Swinney currently has 124 wins in his career as a head coach. A win on Saturday would give him his 125th win, making him the 10th coach to reach this mark in 155 games or less in major college football history.

131: Wide receiver Tee Higgins needs 131 more receiving yards to reach a career total of 2,000 yards.

275: Another four-game streak that is a possibility this weekend. If the Tigers put up 275 rushing yards against Wofford, it will make the first time the Tigers have accomplished such feat under Swinney and the first time since the 1990 season.

600: If the Tigers put up a total of 600-yards of offense, it will mark the first time in Clemson history it has done this in consecutive games.

