Clemson notches biggest offensive output this season

The Clemson offense was firing on all cylinders Saturday as the second Tigers defeated Wofford by a score of 59-14.

Totaling 702 yards total throughout the game, Clemson had 419 yards on the ground and 283 through the air in their largest output of the season.

It was Trevor Lawrence who led the Tigers through the air as he completed 12-16 passes for 218 yards and 3 touchdowns with a 251.3 rating. Chase Brice was the only other quarterback to complete a pass for the team, going 7-11 for 65 yards. The two quarterbacks combined for a stellar completion percentage of 70 percent.

Getting it done through the air, the Tigers still did a majority of their damage on the ground. Taking just 9 carries for 212 yards and 2 touchdowns. Travis Etienne broke James Davis’ career rushing touchdown record scoring his 48th career rushing touchdown. He also tied C.J. Spiller’s Clemson record of 51 total touchdowns and became the first running back in school history to run for 200-plus yards in three different games throughout his career.

Etienne wasn’t the only running back to put on a show for Clemson as Chez Mellusi rushed for 57 yards, Lyn-J Dixon rush for 50 and Darien Rencher rush for 36 yards. Dixon, Rencher and Lawrence all scored rushing touchdowns as well.

Tee Higgins lead the receiving core Saturday as he caught all five of his targets for 74 yards and a hard fought touchdown. Clemson’s big three at receiver all got their work as Justyn Ross had four catches for 50 yards and a touchdown and Amari Rodgers had two catches for 71 yards and a touchdown.

On the defensive side of the ball, Isaiah Simmons notched his first interception of the season to go along with his two tackles. Jake Venables had a career day recording eight total tackles including his team leading 3.5 tackles for loss.

Senior safety K’Von Wallace led the team in tackles with nine total and five solo tackles.

Clemson will play next Saturday at NC State in Raleigh, North Carolina at 7:30 p.m.

