Etienne has record day as Tigers blow out Wofford

It was a record-breaking day for Clemson running back Travis Etienne and he did it in just one half of play.

Etienne became the first Clemson player in history to record three 200-yard rushing games, while at the same time setting a school record in career rushing touchdowns. He also tied the school’s all-time record for total touchdowns in a career in Clemson’s 59-14 victory over Wofford Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

The junior running back rushed for career-high 212 yards and 2 touchdowns on just nine carries. His 86-yard run through the middle of the Wofford defense broke James Davis’ career record for rushing touchdowns, while tying C.J. Spiller’s all-time total touchdown record.

The junior, who has 48 career rushing touchdowns and 51 total scores, also had a 47-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Etienne had 207 yards at halftime for Clemson. He had just one carry in the second half and added a 23-yard pass reception in the third quarter.

The Jennings, Louisiana native’s career half gave the Tigers a 42-0 lead at the break on Wofford. He averaged 25.9 yards per carry. He also had runs of 37, 22 and 23 yards in the first half.

Clemson finished the game with 419 rushing yards.

Etienne, who now has 1,102 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, was not the only offensive player to have a big day. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for 218 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. He also ran four times for 33 yards and scored a touchdown.

Lawrence completed 12 of 16 passes while completing touchdown throws of 35 yards to Amari Rodgers, 22 yards to Tee Higgins and 34 yards to Justyn Ross.

Higgins led the Tigers (9-0, 6-0 ACC) with 5 catches for 74 yards, while Ross had 4 for 50 yards. Rodgers had 2 for 71 yards.

Clemson finished the game with 702 yards of total offense, the fourth time this season it has had 600 or more yards in a game, a first in school history.

The Tigers also tied a school-record with 21 straight wins at Death Valley and continued their nation long 24 victories in a row.

The Terriers (5-3, 4-1 SoCon) got a couple of touchdowns in the second half with a 20-yard Ryan Lovelace run and a 79-yard Joe Newman to D’mauriae VanCleave pass.

Wofford finished the game with 256 total yards. That is the ninth straight time Clemson has held its opponent to under 300 yards, tying the 1979 team.

Clemson will get back into ACC play next Saturday when it visits NC State in Raleigh, North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

