Etienne’s record half paces Tigers to 42-0 lead

It was a record-breaking afternoon for Clemson running back Travis Etienne and he did it in just one half of play.

Etienne became the first Clemson player in history to record three 200-yard rushing games, while at the same time setting a school record in career rushing touchdowns. He also tied the school’s all-time record for total touchdowns in a career.

Etienne rushed for 207 yards and 2 touchdowns on just eight carries. His 86-yard run through the middle of the Wofford defense broke James Davis’ career record for rushing touchdowns, while tying C.J. Spiller’s all-time total touchdown record.

The junior also had a 47-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Etienne’s career half gave the Tigers a 42-0 lead at the break on Wofford. He averaged 25.9 yards per carry. He also had runs of 37, 22 and 23 yards in the first half.