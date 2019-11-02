Halftime photo gallery: Clemson 42, Wofford 0

Clemson took a 42-0 lead on Wofford in the first half Saturday. Check out TCI’s halftime photo gallery. LINK
Player of the Game: Etienne runs wild in record day
Saturday was a record day for Travis Etienne at Death Valley. The junior running back ran wild in third-ranked Clemson’s 59-14 win over Wofford, rushing for a career-high 212 yards and two touchdowns (…)
Etienne has record day as Tigers blow out Wofford
Etienne’s record half paces Tigers to 42-0 lead
Higgins finds end zone, Etienne continues record breaking day
With his second passing touchdown of the game, Trevor Lawrence found Tee Higgins down the middle for a 22-yard touchdown with 8:02 left in the second quarter. After an 11-yard out-route to Justyn Ross and a (…)
Etienne breaks Davis' rushing TD record, ties Spiller's
Travis Etienne cannot be stopped today as he took just one carry 86 yards for a touchdown, giving him his 48th career rushing touchdown and breaking Clemson legend James Davis’ school record of 47 at (…)
Clemson continued its hot start with a 47-yard touchdown run by Travis Etienne with 5:53 left in the first quarter, giving the Tigers a 21-0 lead. Needing only two plays, Etienne took his first carry of the (…)
Recruiting Notes: Clemson vs. Wofford Game
Clemson welcomed a number of notable prospects to campus for Saturday’s game against Wofford at Death Valley, including a couple of official visitors. Here are our recruiting notes from the (…)
Tigers take double digit lead early in the first quarter
Sophomore running back Lyn-J Dixon scored his fourth touchdown of the season taking a hand-off to the left for 19 yards. The Touchdown gave Clemson a 14-0 lead with 9:18 to play in the first quarter. After a (…)
Clemson airing it out early
Clemson came out the gates hot as Trevor Lawrence completed a 35-yard touchdown pass to Amari Rodgers for its first score of the game. Setting up the score, Tee Higgins went 25 yards on the first play of (…)
Tiger Walk: Clemson readies for Wofford
Third-ranked Clemson will host its annual Military Appreciation Day when the Tigers host in-state foe Wofford Saturday in a non-conference game. Clemson University actually celebrates the whole week as (…)