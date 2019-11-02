Kourtnei Brown's latest Clemson rap

Kourtnei Brown's latest Clemson rap

Football

Kourtnei Brown's latest Clemson rap

By 2 hours ago

By: |

Former Clemson defensive lineman Kourtnei Brown is doing a rap each week this season for the Tigers.

Here is his latest edition:

, , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
12hr

Each week throughout the season, The Clemson Insider keeps you posted on the performances of Clemson’s commitments in their respective high school football games. This week marked the last week of the (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home