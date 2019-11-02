Player of the Game: Etienne runs wild in record day

Saturday was a record day for Travis Etienne at Death Valley.

The junior running back ran wild in third-ranked Clemson’s 59-14 win over Wofford, rushing for a career-high 212 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries — an average of 23.6 yards per attempt.

In the first quarter, Etienne dashed 47 yards into the end zone for the 47th rushing touchdown of his career, tying James Davis’ school record for career rushing touchdowns.

Etienne then broke that record when he broke loose for an 86-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

With the two scores, the native of Jennings, Louisiana, tied C.J. Spiller’s school record for total touchdowns in a career (51).

In addition, Etienne became the first player in Clemson history with three career 200-yard rushing games. He had 205 yards on the ground in the season opener against Georgia Tech, and ran for 203 yards against Syracuse last season.

In nine games this season, Etienne has a total of 1,102 yards, making him only the sixth player in school history to reach 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons.

Also of note – according to ESPN Stats & Info, after rushing for an 86-yard touchdown, Etienne now has three career rushing touchdowns of 80-plus yards, tied with Chris Thompson for the most by an ACC player over the last 15 seasons.

