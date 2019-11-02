Recruiting Notes: Clemson vs. Wofford Game

Clemson welcomed a number of notable prospects to campus for Saturday’s game against Wofford at Death Valley, including a couple of official visitors.
Travis Etienne cannot be stopped today as he took just one carry 86 yards for a touchdown, giving him his 48th career rushing touchdown and breaking Clemson legend James Davis’ school record of 47 at (…)
Clemson continued its hot start with a 47-yard touchdown run by Travis Etienne with 5:53 left in the first quarter, giving the Tigers a 21-0 lead. Needing only two plays, Etienne took his first carry of the (…)
Sophomore running back Lyn-J Dixon scored his fourth touchdown of the season taking a hand-off to the left for 19 yards. The Touchdown gave Clemson a 14-0 lead with 9:18 to play in the first quarter. After a (…)
Clemson came out the gates hot as Trevor Lawrence completed a 35-yard touchdown pass to Amari Rodgers for its first score of the game. Setting up the score, Tee Higgins went 25 yards on the first play of (…)
Former Clemson defensive lineman Kourtnei Brown is doing a rap each week this season for the Tigers. Here is his latest edition: https://youtu.be/kbKTELBdVQ4
Since 2011, Clemson has won 10 or more football games every year. The Tigers’ current streak of eight straight years is tied for the fourth longest streak of 10-win seasons in the history of college (…)
Third-ranked Clemson host the Wofford Terriers at 4 p.m., Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The matchup is designated as Clemson’s Military Appreciation Day. The Tigers are 12-3 against the Terriers and are 8-0 (…)
Third-ranked Clemson hosts Wofford today at 4 p.m., as Clemson University honors the United States Armed Forces buy holding its Annual Military Appreciation Day at Memorial Stadium. Wofford, No. 20 (…)