Recruiting Notes: Clemson vs. Wofford Game

Recruiting Notes: Clemson vs. Wofford Game

Feature

Recruiting Notes: Clemson vs. Wofford Game

By 32 minutes ago

By: |

Clemson welcomed a number of notable prospects to campus for Saturday’s game against Wofford at Death Valley, including a couple of official visitors.

Here are our recruiting notes from the Clemson-Wofford game: LINK.

, Feature, Hero, Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

reply
48m

Clemson came out the gates hot as Trevor Lawrence completed a 35-yard touchdown pass to Amari Rodgers for its first score of the game. Setting up the score, Tee Higgins went 25 yards on the first play of (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home