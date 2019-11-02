Swinney Press Conference Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney mocked some in the media that have questions Trevor Lawrence’s play this year as he listed all of the records the Tigers’ offense has set this season.
Watch coach Swinney’s postgame press conference on TCITV:
The Clemson offense was firing on all cylinders Saturday as the second Tigers defeated Wofford by a score of 59-14. Totaling 702 yards total throughout the game, Clemson had 419 yards on the ground and 283 (…)
Third-ranked Clemson had no problems on Saturday as they put on an offensive show in front of their home crowd, defeating Wofford by a score of 59-14. For the second straight week, the Tigers scored 59 (…)
Saturday was a record day for Travis Etienne at Death Valley. The junior running back ran wild in third-ranked Clemson’s 59-14 win over Wofford, rushing for a career-high 212 yards and two touchdowns (…)
It was a record-breaking day for Clemson running back Travis Etienne and he did it in just one half of play. Etienne became the first Clemson player in history to record three 200-yard rushing games, (…)
Clemson took a 42-0 lead on Wofford in the first half Saturday. Check out TCI’s halftime photo gallery. LINK
With his second passing touchdown of the game, Trevor Lawrence found Tee Higgins down the middle for a 22-yard touchdown with 8:02 left in the second quarter. After an 11-yard out-route to Justyn Ross and a (…)
Travis Etienne cannot be stopped today as he took just one carry 86 yards for a touchdown, giving him his 48th career rushing touchdown and breaking Clemson legend James Davis’ school record of 47 at (…)
Clemson continued its hot start with a 47-yard touchdown run by Travis Etienne with 5:53 left in the first quarter, giving the Tigers a 21-0 lead. Needing only two plays, Etienne took his first carry of the (…)
Clemson welcomed a number of notable prospects to campus for Saturday’s game against Wofford at Death Valley, including a couple of official visitors. Here are our recruiting notes from the (…)