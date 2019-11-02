Swinney Press Conference Report

Swinney Press Conference Report

Football

Swinney Press Conference Report

By 30 minutes ago

By: |

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney mocked some in the media that have questions Trevor Lawrence’s play this year as he listed all of the records the Tigers’ offense has set this season.

Watch coach Swinney’s postgame press conference on TCITV:

, , Football

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home