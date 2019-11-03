Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: No. 3 Clemson 59, Wofford 14

Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: No. 3 Clemson 59, Wofford 14

Feature

Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: No. 3 Clemson 59, Wofford 14

By 1 hour ago

By: |

Clemson got 212 yards rushing and two touchdowns from running back Travis Etienne and 218 yards and three touchdown pass from quarterbacj Trevor Lawrence, as the third-ranked Tigers cruised to 59-14 victory over Wofford Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Check out all the action from Saturday’s win in Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery. LINK

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics.  This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.

Clemson Tigers gear at Fanatics.com

, , , Feature, Football

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home