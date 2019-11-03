Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: No. 3 Clemson 59, Wofford 14

Clemson got 212 yards rushing and two touchdowns from running back Travis Etienne and 218 yards and three touchdown pass from quarterbacj Trevor Lawrence, as the third-ranked Tigers cruised to 59-14 victory over Wofford Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Check out all the action from Saturday's win in Bart Boatwright's photo gallery.

