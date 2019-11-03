Lawrence admits Tigers using earlier season criticism as motivation

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence led the third-ranked Tigers to a convincing 59-14 win over the Wofford Terriers Saturday evening at Memorial Stadium.

Lawrence, who was 12-18 for 218 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, said that they prepared for this week’s game just like any other and are keeping a one-game mentality, in hopes of making another College Football Playoff appearance down the road.

Clemson finished the game with 702 yards of total offense, the fourth straight week in totaled 550 or more yards, a new Clemson record.

Lawrence on focus and execution of offense early in game

“It was great, and it was how we wanted to come out and start the game, similar to last week. We just wanted to keep the momentum and Coach (Dabo) Swinney always says the best defense is a good offense, so we just wanted to help our defense out. I’ve felt like we have been playing really well the past three or four weeks now.”

Lawrence on if offensive rhythm is the best since he’s been at Clemson

“Maybe, I’d have to go back and look. I mean last year, we finished the year really strong, so it’s similar to how we were playing last year at this time. That’s just our main goal is that at the end of the season to be playing our best and that’s what we’ve been doing and hopefully get better every week.”

Lawrence on Travis Etienne’s historic night

“It’s awesome seeing him be successful and he puts in a lot of work. I mean obviously he’s a great player and that shows, but just the kind of guy he is and it’s just fun playing with him.”

Lawrence on if they’ve forgotten about the offensive criticism from earlier in the season

“No, we remember it like it was yesterday. We kind of use that as fuel, but that stuff doesn’t really matter. It’s about getting better every week and at the end of the season, seeing where we are at then. It doesn’t really matter where we were, I guess five weeks ago. It’s about where we are at the end of the season, how well we are playing then, and we are just going to keep on getting better every week and keep working.”

Lawrence on importance of hitting stride approaching the end of the season

“It’s really important. We’ve done a lot of great things up to this point, but if we go and we lose next week, I mean we still have some stuff ahead of us, but that kind of ruins everything we’ve been working for. We realize that it’s a one game mentality as far as going 1-0 every week, we are not going to take anyone lightly, and every week we are going to prepare the same way, so that’s what we are going to do Monday heading into NC State.”

