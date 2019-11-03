What They Are Saying: Clemson still unbeaten

By: Robert MacRae | 1 hour ago Follow @clemsoninsider
Clemson was the only top five team to play this weekend and once again they were dominate. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about the Tigers.
Travis Etienne's 8.96 yards per rush is on pace to be best by an FBS running back since 2012 who have averaged at least 10 rushes per game.
Fun Facts 😄
Clemson is the only team in the country with 7️⃣ Power Five wins this season (Alabama, Penn State and Oregon with 6).
Every opponent Clemson has played in 2019 has entered the contest with a .500 or better record.
When the haters try to tell you otherwise… 🤫 pic.twitter.com/pJXpgawPYX
Dear Old Clemson, we will triumph…#ClemsonFamilypic.twitter.com/5YkHck4Hmh
After week 10….welcome @oregonfootball to the playoff convo #DKtop8
1. Clemson
2. Ohio State
3. LSU
4. Oregon
5. Bama
6. Penn State
7. Baylor
8. Georgia
Here's my new #top10 in #NCAAF
1. LSU
2. Alabama
3. OhioState
4. PennState
5. Clemson*
6. Georgia 👆
7. Baylor*
8. Minnesota
9. Memphis 👆gave up 48
10.Oregon👆beat team w 3L
*Utah on my radar
*Clemson still has easy sched.
*Baylor stays perfect but it wasn't a convincing win.
Travis Etienne now has the most career rush TDs in Clemson football history 👏
(📍 @MercedesBenzUSA) pic.twitter.com/EPHTGIAgLW
It was Travis' school-record-tying 47th career rushing touchdown as well, coming on a (fittingly) 47-yard run. https://t.co/j1SdYT0gCG
Going to continue closer looks between now and Tuesday, but don't be surprised to see Clemson ahead of Alabama. Tide not immune to resume scrutiny, and it's terrible.
Just so blessed to be in Clemson for DJ's Official Visit. To think, in 2 months DJ will be enrolled in school. #GodsPlan #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/wnlyVz71YM
Everyone in Clemson please check your kids’ candy…I found South Carolina season tickets in my little cousin’s bag of candy. There’s some sick people out there.
Trevor Lawrence passer rating and yards per attempt this season are better than either stat for Deshaun Watson in 2016 or 2015 when he was a finalist for Heisman Trophy.
With all the talk about Trevor Lawrence in Sept., he has a better completion percentage, efficiency rating, TDs per game, yards per game and yards per attempt than last year.
