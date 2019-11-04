Bart Boatwright's Second Photo Gallery: Clemson 59, Wofford 14

Saturday was another special day at Death Valley as Clemson whipped Wofford, 59-7.
Check out some more great shots from Bart Boatwright in his second Photo Gallery from Military Appreciation Day.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence helped lead the Tigers to their ninth win of the season this past Saturday against Wofford, lifting the team’s win streak to 24 games. The Cartersville, Georgia native (…)
Last week, ESPN continued its year long series called 150 years of College Football, a documentary about the game we all love and the traditions and stories that make the game so great. The series (…)
Among the prospects that Clemson hosted for Saturday’s game against Wofford was Woodstock (Ga.) quarterback Robbie Roper. It was the class of 2022 recruit’s first unofficial visit to Clemson. “Loved it,” (…)
While Florida State is looking for a new head coach for the second time in three years, Clemson just keeps trucking along in the ACC’s Atlantic Division. The Tigers, ranked No. 3 in the Amway Coaches Poll (…)
The 2019 college football season is now hitting the stretch run and the number of teams fighting for the College Football Playoff is growing smaller each week. Each week The Clemson Insider will take a (…)
Clemson played host to a number of notable recruits on Saturday for the Wofford game at Death Valley. Among the prospects in attendance were Clemson five-star quarterback commit DJ Uiagalelei and four-star (…)
If you don’t think Clemson feels disrespected, then you have not heard the latest comments from linebacker Isaiah Simmons. Clemson’s All-American candidate let his feelings be known following the (…)
Tight end prospect Logan Tanner traveled all the way from the Lone Star State to attend Clemson’s game against Wofford on Saturday at Death Valley. It marked the third visit to Clemson for the class of (…)
Tee Higgins and third-ranked Clemson handled business Saturday as the Tigers defeated Wofford by a score of 59-14 Saturday at Memorial Stadium. After putting together another solid performance as (…)
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence led the third-ranked Tigers to a convincing 59-14 win over the Wofford Terriers Saturday evening at Memorial Stadium. Lawrence, who was 12-18 for 218 yards, three (…)