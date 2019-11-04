Brownell not in love with starting new season vs. ACC foe

Brad Brownell said Tuesday’s season-opening game against ACC foe Virginia Tech is unique.

“I don’t know if I love it, but it is here anyway, so I need to get ready for it,” Clemson’s head basketball coach said Monday.

Brownell is right, it is unique to open a new season against a conference opponent. The Tigers have not started a new year against a fellow ACC team since the 1966-’67 basketball season when they lost at North Carolina on December 1, 1966.

The ACC is opening up conference play a little earlier due to the fact it went to a 20-game conference schedule this season.

“When you are playing 20 games, you have to get some in, in November and December,” Brownell said. “I do think that can be good from the standpoint of interjecting some life into the non-conference portion of your schedule.

“I am hopeful that the fan base is excited about the game and an ACC opener to come and watch. So, I think that is good at times in November and December to play a game like that.”

Clemson will host the Hokies at Littlejohn Coliseum starting at 7 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPNU.

“We’re excite to get back into Littlejohn and start playing again,” Brownell said. “Our guys have worked really hard here in the fall and we are pleased with how we are improving. We do have a young group that still has a lot to learn, but I think their approach every day has been really good. They have been fun to coach, and I am just excited to see where we are.

“Certainly, playing against Virginia Tech, we will get a feel right away with where we are as a team this year, what we are doing well and what we need to improve.”

Clemson, of course, welcomes four new starters to the lineup, a group Brownell was not ready to unveil on Monday. The Tigers have to replace All-ACC guard Marcquise Reed, All-ACC Defensive player Elijah Thomas, guard Shelton Mitchell and forward David Skara. The lone Tiger returning is forward Aamir Simms.

The good news for Clemson is it has already played six games. This past summer the Tigers traveled to Italy to play in the World University Games representing the United States. They went 6-0 in the tournament and were just the second American team to win the gold medal since 2005.

It allowed guys like John Newman, Hunter Tyson and Trey Jemison to add to their experience from last year, while also allowing transfers Tevin Mack, Curran Scott and Khavon Moore to get used to playing with their new teammates.

Clemson will not be the only team with a new squad Tuesday night. Virginia Tech has a new head coach in Mike Young, who came to Blacksburg from Spartanburg where he was the head coach at Wofford. The Hokies will also have a brand-new lineup and a different style of play than what Buzz Williams ran the last few years.

“Even with our team there are so many new faces, and I did not think our freshmen played great in the exhibition,” Brownell said. “You could see some nervousness and anxiety, guys who are getting used to playing college basketball and back playing in front of crowds, so we have a new team and there are a lot of pieces we are trying to put together. We are dealing with injuries and all of those kinds of things and then, obviously, you add on to the challenge of trying to play an ACC team like Virginia Tech in their first game.

“They are going through some of the same things we are. They have pretty much a new roster with a new group of guys. The challenging thing is, and it is a little bit like what Coach Swinney talks about with football, we are kind of going in blind, which is rare in basketball. In basketball, we usually have film on our opponent, and you can game plan a little bit. They may have some on us from the games this summer, but we really don’t have any on them. So, we are kind of going in a little blind. We certainly know how Coach Young does things and have a lot of respect for what he did at Wofford. He is a terrific coach.”

The Tigers will tip off the new year with three games this week. After Virginia Tech they turn around and host Presbyterian on Thursday (7 p.m.) and then Colgate on Sunday at 3 p.m.

“Again, it is a big week with three games. I know Coach Swinney and his group got a lot going on, but hopefully our fans will get out and support us on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.”

