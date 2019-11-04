Game Time for Wake Forest Announced

Game Time for Wake Forest Announced

Football

Game Time for Wake Forest Announced

By 37 minutes ago

By: |

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Nov. 16.

Thursday, Nov. 14

North Carolina at Pitt, 8 p.m., ESPN – previously announced

Saturday, Nov. 16

Alabama State at Florida State, Noon, RSN

Wake Forest at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN – network designation after the games of Nov. 9

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., RSN

Syracuse at Duke, 4 p.m., ACCN

Louisville at NC State, 7:30 p.m., ACCN

Open Dates: Boston College, Miami, Virginia

All times are Eastern.

, , Football

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home