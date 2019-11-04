Game Time for Wake Forest Announced

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Nov. 16.
Thursday, Nov. 14
North Carolina at Pitt, 8 p.m., ESPN – previously announced
Saturday, Nov. 16
Alabama State at Florida State, Noon, RSN
Wake Forest at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN – network designation after the games of Nov. 9
Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., RSN
Syracuse at Duke, 4 p.m., ACCN
Louisville at NC State, 7:30 p.m., ACCN
Open Dates: Boston College, Miami, Virginia
All times are Eastern.