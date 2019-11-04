Higgins remains efficient in win

Third-ranked Clemson put on an offensive show for its fans on Saturday, easily handling Wofford by a score of 59-14 at Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers (9-0) have now scored 45 or more points in a school record four straight games, while their 702 total yards marked the fourth straight game they recorded 550 or more yards, which is also a school record.

Leading Clemson receivers on Saturday was junior Tee Higgins, who had five catches for 74-yards and a touchdown. Now with 32 catches on the season, Higgins leads the team in receiving yards with 662 yards and has four touchdowns.

On Saturday, Higgins touchdown came from a 22-yard pass from quarterback Trevor Lawrence midway through the second quarter. After making the grab, Higgins had to fight his way into the end zone, giving him his first touchdown since Clemson’s tight win against North Carolina on Sept. 28.

“Oh I had to get in,” said Higgins. “I had to get in. I hadn’t scored a touchdown in a minute so I made sure I got into the end zone.”

Higgins has been the epitome of efficiency this season, bringing in a majority of passes thrown his way this season. The junior receiver was no different against Wofford on Saturday as he hauled in all five of his targets.

“My goal is to never drop a pass,” said the junior receiver. “If I drop a pass it’s my fault not the quarterbacks. I just keep going in with the same mindset that I’m going to catch every ball that comes to me.”

Maintaining consistency is a key for Higgins and the Tigers receiving core as this season has come with a lot of pressure and expectations throughout the year. The person who has dealt with the most so far this season is quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who was dialed in completing 12 of 16 passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns.

“Oh we knew Trevor had it in him,” said Higgins. “He’s actually showing it now and he’s building his confidence up more and more every game. Trevor’s going to be Trevor regardless.”

While Higgins owes a lot of his game to Lawrence delivering the ball, he’s aware of the amount of support the passing game gets from what Travis Etienne is able to do on the ground. Rushing for 212 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday, Etienne had a career day on the ground for Clemson.

“He definitely opens up the pass game,” Higgins said. “The corners will play soft coverage and they’ll pack in the box, so it’s a lot of one on one and he helps us and Trevor out by going out and running the way he does and also making catches as well.”

As the season begins to wind down to its final weeks, Higgins and Clemson are undefeated with a great shot of making the College Football Playoff. With playoff season close approaching, Higgins and the Tigers have now entered the “Championship Phase” with just three more regular season games to play.

“Oh it’s championship phase right now,” said Higgins. “It’s championship phase of the season, so we know we have to go out and have the right mind set at this point. We have to go out there and just ball out.”

Clemson hopes to continue “balling out” next Saturday when it heads to Raleigh, North Carolina to play NC State. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.

