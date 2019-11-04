Lawrence: It is important that we play our best in November

Trevor Lawrence said the UNC game caused the Tigers to not take anything for granted and to focus on playing their best every week. Lawrence knows Clemson needs to play their best in November.
Watch Lawrence’s press conference on TCITV:
Despite all the drama that has occurred on and off the field when Clemson plays NC State, Tigers’ co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott says the Wolfpack’s physicality is what he thinks about when they (…)
Brad Brownell said Tuesday’s season-opening game against ACC foe Virginia Tech is unique. “I don’t know if I love it, but it is here anyway, so I need to get ready for it,” Clemson’s head (…)
Jackson Carman has had big shoes to fill this season as he stepped into a starting tackle position formerly held by All-American Mitch Hyatt. Now with third-ranked Clemson sitting at 9-0 on the season, (…)
Jake Venables enjoyed the best game of his young career at Clemson on Saturday afternoon in the Tigers’ 59-14 win over Wofford. The redshirt freshman linebacker recorded a career-high eight tackles and (…)
For an offense that has supposedly struggled this season, third-ranked Clemson continues to put up impressive numbers. The Tigers, who beat Wofford 59-14 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, totaled 702 yards of (…)
It is because of the EA Sports NCAA Football video game that Clemson became the dream school for Ruke Orhorhoro when he was younger. Now, he is living out his dream as a real-life football player for the (…)
Being that his dad was the head coach at the University of South Carolina for five years, Jeff Scott will not take just any coaching job. Clemson’s co-offensive coordinator knows he is in a special (…)
Third-ranked Clemson put on an offensive show for its fans on Saturday, easily handling Wofford by a score of 59-14 at Memorial Stadium. The Tigers (9-0) have now scored 45 or more points in a (…)
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was asked during his Monday press conference if he has seen the TikTok videos of him and a girl that some think looks like him. Watch Lawrence’s response on TCITV: (…)