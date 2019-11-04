Lawrence says criticism doesn’t go unnoticed

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence helped lead the Tigers to their ninth win of the season this past Saturday against Wofford, lifting the team’s win streak to 24 games.

The Cartersville, Georgia native has been instrumental for the Tigers over the past two seasons, winning the national championship as a true freshman last season and being a key leader for the Clemson offense. Since then, however, Lawrence has taken the brunt of the team’s criticism this season.

Though the team takes the stance of ignoring outside noise, Lawrence reminded everyone after Clemson racked up 702 total yards and scored 59 points for a second straight game that the criticism doesn’t go unnoticed.

“No, we remember it like it was yesterday,” the sophomore said. “We kind of use that as fuel, but that stuff doesn’t really matter. It’s about getting better every week and at the end of the season, seeing where we are at then.

“It doesn’t really matter where we were, I guess five weeks ago. It’s about where we are at the end of the season. How well we are playing then, and we are just going to keep on getting better every week and keep working.”

Lawrence and the Tigers’ offense showed the critics what they were missing Saturday with the quarterback throwing for 218 yards for three touchdowns, while ending the night with no interceptions for the second straight game.

While they’ve made some mistakes in earlier games this season, Lawrence believes they are finally starting to hit their stride and that their best football is still ahead of them.

“It’s really important. We’ve done a lot of great things up to this point, but if we go and we lose next week, I mean we still have some stuff ahead of us, but that kind of ruins everything we’ve been working for,” he said. “We realize that it’s a one-game mentality, as far as going 1-0 every week. We are not going to take anyone lightly, and every week we are going to prepare the same way. So that’s what we are going to do Monday heading into NC State.

“Last year, we finished the year really strong, so it’s similar to how we were playing last year at this time. That’s just our main goal, at the end of the season to be playing our best and that’s what we’ve been doing and hopefully get better every week.”

The Tigers are set to travel to Raleigh, North Carolina Saturday to take on the NC State Wolfpack with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m., on ABC.

