Scott has not seen a coaching job better than what he has at Clemson

Being that his dad was the head coach at the University of South Carolina for five years, Jeff Scott will not take just any coaching job.

Clemson’s co-offensive coordinator knows he is in a special situation at Clemson. He does not want to make any rash decisions that could affect not only his career, but his family life as well.

On Monday, Scott was asked how much interest he would have in a job, and what would it take to get him to leave Dabo Swinney’s staff at Clemson to become a head coach himself.

“Probably more than anything, I think about my dad’s experience of going from an assistant coach to a head coach and how, fortunately for me, I was able to watch that and witness that firsthand. There are a lot of decisions. It is kind of an inexact science.

“To be honest, and for some people it might come as a surprise, but I really love being at Clemson right now. With a 4-year old daughter and a wife that went to Clemson. I really just kind of want to pause this moment in time that we have right now. How long can we kind of keep it right here? It is very special.”

Scott spent more than eight minutes fielding questions from reporters on Monday, brought on by Florida State’s firing of Willie Taggert as its head coach on Sunday. The longtime Clemson assistant coach spent most of his youth in Tallahassee when his dad, Brad, was an assistant coach under Bobby Bowden when the Seminoles were in the middle of their great run from 1987-2000.

“I usually keep those comments to when we are playing Florida State,” Scott said when asked indirectly if his ties to Tallahassee would make the Seminoles appealing if they were to approach him about their opening. “So, I will say that, but you can probably dig some up from there.

“There is no doubt that was a special time in our life for my dad and our family growing up there. But really, I don’t think it is worth me going on any further than that right now.”

Scott was later asked what job would constitute him leaving Clemson to be a head coach one day.

“All I know is I have not seen that yet. That is all I will say,” he said. “It is kind of like Coach Swinney talks about with our players. We are talking about playing with great effort and playing with the ‘Eye of the Tiger.’ You know it when you see it and you know it when you don’t.

“For me being a Christian, you know, Jeremiah 29:11 says, ‘The Lord kind of has our path planned out.’ So, for me that just takes away a lot of anxiety or worry about the future and what may and may not come, and just really being great today. I can look back at my career to this point and a lot of the opportunities that I had were really not from the things that I personally created. It is just being at the right place at the right time. I have no doubt that the Lord’s hand has been a big part in my move to where I am at Clemson.”

Scott said he and co-coordinator Tony Elliott, who played together at Clemson and have coached together since 2011, talk about being a head coach all the time and how hard it would be leaving Clemson.

“There is no doubt, if you have success in your profession there is a desire to move up if it is the right move and all of that. That is going to come at some point if you continue to do well, but really there is a feeling that we have something really, really special that is very rare,” Scott said. “I really look at this situation at Clemson very similar to my dad’s situation at Florida State where there was a great continuity among that coaching staff and the success that they had. But to be able to come here every day and be able to be around Coach Swinney and be around this coaching staff and these players … we have like 80 coaches’ kids and staff kids between 1 and 18. So, to have a daughter in this atmosphere, you could not ask for anything better.”

