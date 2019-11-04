Scott says NC State is always ‘a tough out’ for the Tigers

Despite all the drama that has occurred on and off the field when Clemson plays NC State, Tigers’ co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott says the Wolfpack’s physicality is what he thinks about when they get ready to play each year.

“To be honest, what stands out is they are a tough out,” Scott said Monday from the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson. “They have played us very physical. Their defense has been very physical each time that we have played them.”

Over the years, NC State—who the Tigers play Saturday from Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina—have had one of the more physical offensive and defensive lines in the ACC. Though the Wolfpack has not defeated Clemson under head coach Dave Doeren, they have given the Tigers all they can handle in most years.

“I remember a couple of years ago here, Wayne Gallman got knocked out of the game on the first drive and we had a bunch of turnovers that their defense caused,” Scott said.

Clemson, ranked No. 3 this week in the Coaches Poll, lucked up and won that game after the Wolfpack (4-4, 1-3 ACC) missed a possible game-winning field goal as time expired. Deshaun Watson then found Artavis Scott in the end zone with what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown in overtime. Marcus Edmond sealed the victory by intercepting Ryan Finley’s pass in the back of the end zone.

The last time the Tigers (9-0, 6-0 ACC) traveled to Carter-Finley Stadium, they survived a shootout, 38-31. K’Von Wallace intercepted Ryan Finley on the last play of the game to secure the victory.

“Probably, I would say, the Clemson-NC State battle over the last four or five years has probably been one of our toughest games and most competitive games,” Scott said. “I think it is just the respect we have for that group.

“I know there have been some little things on the side to have fun with, but overall, we have a lot of respect for them and their program. We have no doubt they will be ready to play, and we will have to play well.”

Clemson has won seven straight games in the series against NC State and 14 of the last 15 meetings overall.

