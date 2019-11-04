Scott: 'These are the games that tell you a lot about your team'

Jeff Scott remembers what it was like playing Wofford back in 2011 when Clemson barely escaped that afternoon with a 35-27 victory.

However, on Saturday, the Tigers had the game in hand early in the first quarter as they cruised to a 59-14 victory over Wofford at Memorial Stadium.

Clemson’s offense racked up 702 yards, while running back Travis Etienne led the way with 212 yards and two touchdowns.

After the game, Clemson’s co-offensive coordinator said game’s like Saturday’s can tell you a lot about a team.

