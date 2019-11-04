Simmons named semifinalist for national award

The Butkus Foundation announced Monday that Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons has been named as one of 12 semifinalists for the collegiate Butkus Award.
Scott: 'These are the games that tell you a lot about your team'
Jeff Scott remembers what it was like playing Wofford back in 2011 when Clemson barely escaped that afternoon with a 35-27 victory. However, on Saturday, the Tigers had the game in hand early in the (…)
Venables wants to talk about the good stuff
Though a reporter wanted to talk about the two late touchdowns Clemson gave up in its 59-14 victory over Wofford on Saturday, Brent Venables was having none of it. “Tell me all the good stuff. Let’s talk about (…)
Lawrence says criticism doesn’t go unnoticed
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence helped lead the Tigers to their ninth win of the season this past Saturday against Wofford, lifting the team’s win streak to 24 games. The Cartersville, Georgia native (…)
Bart Boatwright's Second Photo Gallery: Clemson 59, Wofford 14
Saturday was another special day at Death Valley as Clemson whipped Wofford, 59-7. Check out some more great shots from Bart Boatwright in his second Photo Gallery from Military Appreciation Day.
From Laptop Gate, to stealing towels, to accusing the other of cheating
Last week, ESPN continued its year long series called 150 years of College Football, a documentary about the game we all love and the traditions and stories that make the game so great. The series (…)
Athletic Peach State QB amazed by first Clemson visit
Among the prospects that Clemson hosted for Saturday’s game against Wofford was Woodstock (Ga.) quarterback Robbie Roper. It was the class of 2022 recruit’s first unofficial visit to Clemson. “Loved it,” (…)
While FSU looks for new coach, Tigers continue to plug along
While Florida State is looking for a new head coach for the second time in three years, Clemson just keeps trucking along in the ACC’s Atlantic Division. The Tigers, ranked No. 3 in the Amway Coaches Poll (…)
Road to New Orleans: Who's In?
The 2019 college football season is now hitting the stretch run and the number of teams fighting for the College Football Playoff is growing smaller each week. Each week The Clemson Insider will take a (…)
Recruit Photo Gallery: Clemson vs. Wofford Game
Clemson played host to a number of notable recruits on Saturday for the Wofford game at Death Valley. Among the prospects in attendance were Clemson five-star quarterback commit DJ Uiagalelei and four-star (…)
Simmons: ‘It kind of looks like everybody does not want us to be in’ the CFP
If you don’t think Clemson feels disrespected, then you have not heard the latest comments from linebacker Isaiah Simmons. Clemson’s All-American candidate let his feelings be known following the (…)