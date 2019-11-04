Venables wants to talk about the good stuff

Though a reporter wanted to talk about the two late touchdowns Clemson gave up in its 59-14 victory over Wofford on Saturday, Brent Venables was having none of it.

“Tell me all the good stuff. Let’s talk about the good stuff. I am not even going there,” the defensive coordinator said. “Let’s talk about the good stuff.”

The good stuff is the third-ranked Tigers held Wofford to a season-low 139 rushing yards and to 256 yards overall, the ninth straight game they have held the opposition under 300 yards of total offense. … tying a Clemson record.

Watch Venables’ interview with the media on TCITV.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.