Bart Boatwright's Fan Gallery: Wofford

Nobody does Military Appreciation day like Clemson. Saturday afternoon the Tiger fans showed in force for this year’s edition.
Check out some great shots from Bart Boatwright in the fan Photo Gallery from the Wofford game.
Nobody does Military Appreciation day like Clemson. Saturday afternoon the Tiger fans showed in force for this year’s edition.
Check out some great shots from Bart Boatwright in the fan Photo Gallery from the Wofford game.
If it wasn’t for Virginia Tech’s Landers Nolley, Clemson’s season-opener Tuesday at Littlejohn Coliseum might have been a good one. However, Lander’s game-high 30 points could not be removed from (…)
It was another dominating performance for No. 3 Clemson as the Tigers rolled over Wofford, 59-14, to improve to 9-0 on the season. Clemson totaled 702 yards, while quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed 12-16 (…)
Dabo Swinney will not be paying much attention, if any, when the first College Football Playoff rankings are announced on ESPN at 9 p.m. today. “If it’s on down there in the PAW (Bistro), we’ll all (…)
The College Football Playoff committee releases the first rankings Tuesday night. Where will Clemson land in the rankings? What are the important things we will learn from the first rankings? Robert and (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked if he ever met Michael Jordan before during his weekly press conference on Tuesday. Swinney explains he has met the NBA’s greatest player of all-time, but he has (…)
Dabo Swinney is tired of hearing about how Clemson does not play anyone during the regular season. Since Swinney has been the head coach of the Tigers, in most years, they have played one out of (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says he is tired of hearing about how Clemson has dominated the ACC because they don’t play anyone. So, he asked a very fair question, “Who has beat Alabama in the SEC?” The (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his weekly press conference Tuesday at the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson. The Tigers’ head coach previews this week’s game against NC State, talks about the (…)
The Clemson men’s basketball team tips off the 2019-’20 season today at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson when it hosts ACC foe Virginia Tech. This marks the first time since 1966 the Tigers will open the (…)
It has been another great year for the third-ranked Clemson Tigers and their defense as they are once again putting together dominant defensive performances week in and week out. In the secondary, (…)