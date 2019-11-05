Brownell says Tigers looked nervous, unsure in loss to Virginia Tech

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said his basketball team looked a little nervous and a little unsure of themselves in Tuesday’s season opening loss to Virginia Tech at Littlejohn Coliseum.

“I thought we played hard and we executed well offensively in the first half and then in the second half we, obviously panicked a little bit. I don’t know how many layups we missed. I am anxious to see,” Brownell said. “Obviously, there a lot of missed free throws. We did not turn the ball over a lot. We had a couple of bad turnovers. We just looked a little nervous and a little unsure of ourselves.”

Watch Brownell’s post-game press conference on TCITV.