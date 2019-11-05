Lawrence: "We'll be ready" for Carter Finley Stadium

It was another dominating performance for No. 3 Clemson as the Tigers rolled over Wofford, 59-14, to improve to 9-0 on the season.

Clemson totaled 702 yards, while quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed 12-16 passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns.

As Clemson moves into what it calls the “Championship Phase” of the regular season, they are not overlooking this week’s matchup with NC State.

“It’s good, we have two more division games left,” Lawrence said on Monday. “This is a good time and we’re playing well. NC State every year, regardless of how the season has gone, they’ve always played us tough.

“They are going to put everything into this game which they should. We’ll be expecting a fight and we’re excited to go down there and play. It’s a 7:30 p.m. game so it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Although the Tigers have not lost a game since the 2017 season, they’ve continued to receive a lot of criticism on how they’ve played, as well as who they’ve played. But ever since the close call at North Carolina on Sep. 28, the Tigers have clearly taken their game to the next level.

“I think a lot of different things (have propelled us),” Lawrence said. “One, the North Carolina game. Kind of how close of a call that was and then every week since then I feel like we’ve prepared the same, prepared really well. But we just haven’t taken anything for granted. It doesn’t really matter who we’re playing. We prepare the same exact way.

“Obviously, the scheme is a little different based on who we’re playing. But as far as practice goes we’ve practiced great so I think that kind of woke us up a little bit. Also, November is a special month for us. It’s really important that we’re playing our best football in November and getting better every game. That’s what Coach (Dabo) Swinney always tells us. It’s something we take a lot of pride in.”

Clemson’s 702 yards last Saturday were split between 419 rushing yards and 283 passing yards. Lawrence, who took a lot of heat earlier in the season has seemed to settle in nicely and progress with every game.

“I feel really good,” he said.” I feel confident and feel like I’m seeing everything really well. The past few weeks especially. I feel good with how I’m playing and hopefully we can keep that going and just try to get better every week.”

Despite the lack of strength in the ACC this year, NC State is a team that has always been chippy and ready to compete, especially against Clemson. Pairing that with the rowdy crowd that will come with a night game at Carter-Finley Stadium could definitely pose a threat for the Tigers

“We’ll be ready for it,” Lawrence said. “They’re things we want to clean up but we’ve played at Louisville (since North Carolina). We’ve played at Louisville and I felt like the offensive line did a really good job as far as not having any penalties or anything. So we’ve kind of corrected that but every week for an away game we’ve practiced with the noise so we’ll be ready for it.”

