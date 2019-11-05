Simms' mistake costs Clemson in loss to Hokies

Aamir Simms scored 12 points and grabbed 15 rebounds on Tuesday night, but he also made one of the biggest mistakes in Clemson’s 67-60 loss to Virginia Tech at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

After Newman tied the game with 1:11 to go with two free throws, Virginia Tech quickly took the lead again after the Hokies broke Clemson’s press and P.J. Horne dunked the ball at the other end.

Simms fouled Horne uncharacteristically on the play, allowing the forward to complete a three-point play for a 60-57 lead with 1:03 to go. Clemson could never get back in the game from that point.

