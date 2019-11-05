Swinney tired of same ole rhetoric, takes shot at Alabama’s SEC dominance

Dabo Swinney is tired of hearing about how Clemson does not play anyone during the regular season.

Since Swinney has been the head coach of the Tigers, in most years, they have played one out of conference Power 5 opponent, one team from the Group of Five, an FCS opponent, their ACC schedule and rival South Carolina. In most years, counting the Gamecocks, Clemson plays two SEC opponents.

As Swinney points out, everyone criticizes Clemson’s schedule and how they don’t play anyone in the ACC, but no one points out how Alabama has dominated the SEC as well.

“It is just the same ole spin,” Swinney said Tuesday during his weekly press conference from the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson. “Who has beat Alabama in the SEC? Who has beat them? How many games have they lost in the last five years in their conference?”

Since third-ranked Clemson began its dominance in the ACC, Alabama has owned the SEC as well. The Tigers are 40-2 against ACC competition since the start of the 2015 season, including four wins in the conference title game. The Crimson Tide is 38-2 against SEC competition including three wins in the SEC Championship Game.

Alabama is currently on a 13-game winning streak in the SEC and has won their 12 regular season games by an average of 31.2 points per game.

“You got to really think about that, don’t you? There ain’t many,” Swinney said. “But yet we have had a great run in our conference, but it is only because there is nobody else in our conference that is any good.

“It is just the rhetoric. It is the same and it just does not matter. We play our schedule.”

