Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says he is tired of hearing about how Clemson has dominated the ACC because they don’t play anyone.

So, he asked a very fair question, “Who has beat Alabama in the SEC?”

The Crimson Tide has lost just one game in the SEC the last three-plus seasons, and as Swinney points out, no one even talks about or mentions it.

