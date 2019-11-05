Tigers open season on sour note

If it wasn’t for Virginia Tech’s Landers Nolley, Clemson’s season-opener Tuesday at Littlejohn Coliseum might have been a good one.

However, Lander’s game-high 30 points could not be removed from the score sheet as the redshirt freshman single-handedly took the Tigers down, 67-60, in Clemson’s first ACC basketball game to open a season since 1966.

The Tigers (0-1, 0-1 ACC) were their own worst enemy down the stretch as they were unable to make many baskets and free throws. After shooting 44 percent from the field in the opening half, Clemson cooled off and were just 7-29 from the field in the second half. It made just 8-14 free throws and was 1-13 from behind the three-point line.

The Hokies (1-0, 1-0 ACC) weren’t much better in the second half, but they were a little better, especially at the foul line where they connected on 14-18 foul shots in the last 20 minutes. They shot just 22 percent from the field in the second half after shooting 44 percent in the first 30.

Nolley had 18 of his 30 points in the first half. He was 12-23 from the field overall and 4-8 from behind the arc.

Clemson was led by John Newman’s 15 points, while Aamir Simms added 12 points and had 15 rebounds. Al-Amir Dawes dropped in 11 points and had 6 rebounds.

Newman tied the game with 1:11 to go with two free throws, but Virginia Tech quickly took the lead again after the Hokies broke Clemson’s press and P.J. Horne dunked the ball at the other end. Simms fouled Horne uncharacteristically on the play, allowing the forward to complete a three-point play for a 60-57 lead with 1:03 to go.

After a Clemson miss Tyrece Radford made a layup to extend the lead to five, 62-57, with 39 seconds to play.

The Tigers seemed out of it until Simms made a diving rebound to keep the ball in bounds, which led to a John Newman layup to cut the Tech lead to 55-53 with 2:32 to play in the game.

Clemson had missed seven straight shots during a 6:45 stretch in the second half. At one point they were 1-12 from the field.

Simms ended the scoring drought with a jump shot from the right side, giving the Tigers a 50-49 lead with 6:19 to play in the game.

Clemson will not have time to sulk in the loss. It will host Presbyterian on Thursday at 7 p.m.