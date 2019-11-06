Swinney comments on Tigers' No. 5 CFP ranking

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke to the media following Wednesday’s practice as No. 5 Clemson gets set to take on NC State Saturday in Raleigh, North Carolina at 7:30 p.m.

Swinney was asked about his thoughts on the first College Football Playoff Rankings and if he needed to talk Tiger fans off the ledge. The Tigers, for the first time in 25 weeks, are not ranked in the top 4 of the CFP.

“I would say they don’t give any trophies after nine games,” he said.

Watch Swinney’s report on TCITV.

