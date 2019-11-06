What they’re saying: Twitter reacts to Clemson's No. 5 ranking

Clemson debuted outside of the coveted top-four of the first College Football Playoff Rankings on Tuesday night.
The Tigers started out as No. 5 in the first poll, with Penn State at No. 4, Alabama at No. 3, LSU at No. 2 and Ohio State at No. 1.
Some feel the defending national champions have been shown a lack of respect by the CFP Committee and that it is being treated unfairly because of its lackluster strength of schedule.
