What they’re saying: Twitter reacts to Clemson's No. 5 ranking

Clemson debuted outside of the coveted top-four of the first College Football Playoff Rankings on Tuesday night.

The Tigers started out as No. 5 in the first poll, with Penn State at No. 4, Alabama at No. 3, LSU at No. 2 and Ohio State at No. 1.

Some feel the defending national champions have been shown a lack of respect by the CFP Committee and that it is being treated unfairly because of its lackluster strength of schedule.

Twitter exploded on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning with every analyst voicing their opinion of Clemson’s place in the new rankings. Here is what Twitter had to sat about the fifth-ranked Tigers.

Just got off teleconference with Rob Mullens, and the committee thinks Alabama is “just better” than Penn State and Clemson. Eye test over resume for Tide. — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) November 6, 2019

"I think Clemson is the most dangerous team in the country."

—@finebaum pic.twitter.com/HxhLiNCADn — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 6, 2019

I think one thing Clemson being 5 says is that it’s been an exceptional year for college football. All these teams have looked great. https://t.co/7jnqmFhcVI — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) November 6, 2019

I think it’s pretty simple why Clemson is at 5:

Alabama has played a similar schedule but has been more consistently dominant.

Penn St. hasn’t been as dominant but has two top 20 wins.

I don’t necessarily agree with it but that’s the logic and it’s a fair argument. — Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) November 6, 2019

Few observations on first rankings release (which don't matter so relax) -If you're going to have Penn State ahead of Clemson you should have them ahead of Bama too

-Clemson is being dinged too hard for ONE bad game

-LSU should have been #1

-The Big 10 is stronger than the SEC — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) November 6, 2019

They really got Clemson #5 though hahahaha — Mike Williams (@darealmike_dub) November 6, 2019

Through six years the committee has always held true to its two core values:

1.) Have you beaten good teams?

2.) Are you Alabama? — 💫🖇♈️ℹ️↩️ 🚧🅰️👢📧 (@ADavidHaleJoint) November 6, 2019