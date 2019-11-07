4-star lineman impressed by visit to Death Valley

Monroe (N.C.) Sun Valley offensive lineman Michael Gonzalez has been garnering interest from Clemson and reciprocated the interest a couple of weekends ago, when he made an unofficial visit to Death Valley for the Tigers’ 59-7 victory over Boston College.

“It was a really nice visit,” Gonzalez said. “The atmosphere of the game was crazy, and it really stood out to me.”

Gonzalez, a four-star prospect in the 2021 class according to ESPN, did not get a chance to talk with any coaches as he arrived on campus late and had to leave in the fourth quarter.

However, Gonzalez has been in contact with Clemson assistant Danny Pearman, his area recruiter for the Tigers.

“I have talked to Coach Pearman,” said Gonzalez, who also visited Clemson for the spring game in April. “We have just talked about me coming down and just getting to know Clemson.”

Gonzalez (6-4, 280) has collected over a dozen offers, with schools such as Ohio State, Penn State, Florida, Kentucky, Louisville, Wake Forest, North Carolina, NC State, Duke, Georgia Tech, Virginia and Virginia Tech comprising his list.

In addition to Clemson, Gonzalez has been to UNC, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech and Florida this season, while he is planning to visit Duke, NC State and Ohio State.

Gonzalez said he doesn’t know when he will make his college decision, adding that he doesn’t plan to commit anytime soon.

The Tigers have not offered Gonzalez to date but could give him a lot to think about if they decide to pull the trigger.

“It would be like any other offer,” he said, “but it would still mean a lot to get an offer from a program that is run so well.”

Gonzalez is ranked as the No. 13 offensive guard in the 2021 class by ESPN, which considers him a top-300 national prospect (No. 278) regardless of position. Gonzalez was teammates at Sun Valley with Sam Howell, who is now the starting quarterback at North Carolina.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.