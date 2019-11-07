Brownell: 'Tonight we had good rhythm'

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell was pleased with the way his team attacked and came out hungry in their 79-45 victory over Presbyterian Thursday at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

The Tigers (1-1, 0-1 ACC) got 16 points from John Newman and 14 points from Tevin Mack as they shot 46.3 percent from the field overall, including 41 percent from behind the arc on 14-34 shooting. It was a much better performance after making just 7 of 29 threes in Tuesday’s loss to Virginia Tech.

Clemson also got 13 points from Chase Hunter and Curran Scott in the easy victory. The Tigers led by as many as 39 points in the second half.

“Tonight we had good rhythm. I thought we took care of the ball, again, really for much of the game,” Brownell said afterward.

Watch Brownell’s press post-game conference on TCITV.