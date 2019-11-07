Lawrence doing a good job of spreading the wealth

Star quarterback Trevor Lawrence is doing a good job of keeping everyone in Clemson’s loaded receiving corps happy, even though he’s not really trying to.

Six different Tiger wide receivers have caught at least 10 passes through the first nine games this season, and each of them have at least two touchdown receptions. Justyn Ross leads the group with five touchdowns, while Tee Higgins and Amari Rodgers each have four, Diondre Overton has three, and Joseph Ngata and Cornell Powell both have two.

A week after Overton erupted for his three touchdowns in Clemson’s 59-7 victory over Boston College, Rodgers, Higgins and Ross all found paydirt in the 59-14 win against Wofford last Saturday.

“All three wide receivers getting in the end zone, I thought that was big,” co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Jeff Scott said after the game. “Last week (vs. BC) it was great for Diondre getting those three touchdowns, and he was being celebrated on the sideline by those starters. And then for this game, for those guys to get in the end zone, I think was really good.”

While it’s not a primary focus or priority of his, Lawrence likes to spread the ball around and get all of his receivers touches when he can.

“You can’t worry about that too much because that can kind of affect your play if you’re trying to get it to certain guys,” he said. “But if I can help it, I like to get everyone the ball and get everyone involved. That’s always good when we can get all of our playmakers a chance to touch the ball and make an impact because we have so many guys that are really good players.

“But I try not to worry about that too much, just because that can be another thing for me just to be thinking about in the back of my head, and I don’t want that. But whenever I can and the opportunity’s there, I like to spread it around as much as possible.”

With only one football, and a bunch of weapons to throw it to, it can be difficult at times for Lawrence to spread the wealth. However, he knows that’s a good problem to have.

“There’s so many good players out there, it can be tough just because there’s so many guys, and only one guy can get the ball,” he said. “But also it’s really nice when you’ve got all four guys out there that are really good playmakers. You just have to find who’s open, and they’re going to make a play.”

