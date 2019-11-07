Newman, Scott said Tigers played with a sense of urgency

Clemson guard John Newman said the Tigers came out with a sense of urgency in Thursday’s 79-45 victory over Presbyterian.

After shooting 23 percent from the floor in the second half of Tuesday’s loss to Virginia Tech, the Tigers (1-1, 0-1 ACC) shot 46.3 percent from the field and 41 percent behind the arc, while making 14 three-pointers.

Newman led Clemson with 16 points, while Curran Scott added 13 points in the 34-point win.

Watch Newman’s and Scott’s post-game interview with the media on TCITV.