Chasing History

Last week, Travis Etienne became Clemson’s all-time leader in rushing touchdowns, passing former Clemson great James Davis’ 47 scores.

With one touchdown against NC State on Saturday, Etienne will do something no one thought was possible 10 years ago, pass C.J. Spiller as Clemson’s all-time leader in total touchdowns. Etienne has currently tied Spiller’s career record of 51 total touchdowns.

“It is unbelievable what Spiller was able to do. But Travis is different,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. “Spiller was a Swiss Army Knife. He would just beat you in so many ways. Travis is a little more blue-collar. He is not quite Swiss Army. He is a Phillips head and a flathead. He is that, but man, is he effective.”

In his less than three seasons at Clemson, Etienne has become one of the most prolific runners the Tigers have ever had. He needs just 441 yards to pass Raymond Priester’s all-time rushing record at Clemson, which has stood for the last 22 years at 3,966.

Etienne currently has 3,526 yards and will pass Spiller with 22 yards for third on the all-time list on Saturday at NC State. Priester, Davis (3,881) and Spiller (3,547) needed four seasons to set all of their marks at Clemson.

“He is durable and tough,” Swinney said about Etienne. “Spiller ran around them and by them and nobody … he made them miss. He was Houdini. Travis just runs through them. It is yards after contact and yards after contact and yards after contact. That, to me, is what makes him amazing.

“If you just sit down and count the yards after contact, whereas Spiller, just in a phone booth, would make you miss and then would outrun you. Travis has that type of home run ability, but he has that James Davis’ collision balance as well with the speed. That is special.”

List of Clemson and ACC records Etienne is still chasing

Etienne is four rushing touchdowns shy of tying James Conner’s ACC career record of 52 rushing touchdowns.

Etienne (48) needs two rushing touchdowns to become the third player in ACC history with 50 career rushing touchdowns (52 by James Conner; 50 by Lamar Jackson).

Etienne (51) is needing one touchdown of any kind to break C.J. Spiller’s school record for career total touchdowns (51).

Etienne is attempting to reach 200 rushing yards in a game for the fourth time in his career to add to his school record for career 200-yard rushing games. He would become the first Clemson player with three 200-yard rushing games in a single season.

Etienne is attempting to become the first Clemson player to rush for 200 yards in consecutive games.

Etienne is attempting to tie the school record for consecutive 100-yard rushing games (five), set by Kenny Flowers in 1985 and by Raymond Priester in 1996-97.

Etienne (14) is attempting to record another 100-yard rushing game to tie Raymond Priester (15) for second on Clemson’s all-time leaderboard for career 100-yard rushing games. Etienne currently sits three games shy of Wayne Gallman’s school career record of 17 from 2014-16.

Etienne (306) needs only three points to pass C.J. Spiller (308) to become the highest-scoring non-kicker in Clemson history. Etienne would then trail only kickers Chandler Catanzaro (404), Greg Huegel (379) and Aaron Hunt (329) on Clemson’s all-time career scoring list.

Etienne (3,526) needing 22 rushing yards to pass C.J. Spiller (3,547) for third on the school’s all-time career rushing yardage leaderboard. He needs 441 yards to break Priester’s career rushing record of 3,966 yards. James Davis is second on the list with 3,881 yards.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.