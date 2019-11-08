Swinney surprised by Watson with Allstate AFCA Community Service Award

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was surprised by former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson prior to Wednesday’s team meeting, as Watson presented his old coach a trophy for being named to the 2019 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.

Allstate agency owner Angela Devore (a Clemson alum) from Greenville, South Carolina was also was on hand to present Swinney his trophy in front of the entire Clemson team.

Watch Swinney being surprised by Watson and Devore, as well as his and Watson’s comments in the videos below following Wednesday’s practice on TCITV.

–videos and picture provided by Allstate Insurance Company

