Clemson marched down the field on the Wolfpack again on its second drive of the game that wrapped up with a 33-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Tee Higgins to give the Tigers a 14-0 lead with 5:00 to play in the first quarter.

The drive covered 92 yards in 10 plays in 4:10.The Tigers converted a pair of third downs on the drive including a long third-and-fourteen on the 33-yard scoring play.