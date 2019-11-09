Halftime Photo Gallery: No. 5 Clemson at NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. — No. 5 Clemson led NC State, 42-0, at halftime on Saturday night at Carter-Finley Stadium.
RALEIGH, N.C. — Everyone knew Clemson was going to take out its frustrations with the College Football Playoff Committee on NC State. And it did exactly that in the first half Saturday night at (…)
Clemson jumped up 35-0 in the second quarter on a one-yard touchdown run for offensive lineman John Simpson with 4:30 to play in the first half. The drive covered 74 yards in seven plays in 4:04. The Tigers (…)
Clemson continued its early decimation of North Carolina State after the second straight Wolfpack turnover when Travis Etienne ran in for a 19-yard touchdown to give it a 28-0 lead with 1:31 remaining in the (…)
Clemson got the ball back less than a minute after its last score when linebacker James Skalski forced and recovered a fumble at the North Carolina State three yardline. The Tigers took a 21-0 lead two plays (…)
Clemson marched down the field on the Wolfpack again on its second drive of the game that wrapped up with a 33-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Tee Higgins to give the Tigers a 14-0 lead with (…)
Fifth-ranked Clemson drove 84 yards on nine plays its first drive that culminated in a six-yard touchdown run by Trevor Lawrence to give it a 7-0 lead with 10:56 to play in the first quarter. Lawrence got off to (…)
Linebacker Chad Smith had an honor that few get to experience while in the Clemson uniform. The graduate out of Sterling, Virginia carried the flag down the hill on Clemson’s Military Appreciation Game last (…)
Clemson linebacker Mike Jones has found a new confidence within himself. After having a season to grow and learn, the redshirt freshman says, “making plays, I just feel like, is a regular thing (…)
The Clemson women’s basketball team fell to 1-1 on Saturday afternoon with a 65-52 loss at the hands of Navy inside Littlejohn Coliseum. Senior Kobi Thornton’s team-high 18 points were not enough (…)
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is thankful for the philosophy head coach Dabo Swinney has on playing many players. Venables says it is vital to developing their players, and it gives a (…)