Fifth-ranked Clemson drove 84 yards on nine plays its first drive that culminated in a six-yard touchdown run by Trevor Lawrence to give it a 7-0 lead with 10:56 to play in the first quarter.

Lawrence got off to a great start in his first drive completing all four of his passes for 56 yards including gains of 10, 14, 20 and 12. He also ran the ball twice for 12 yards including the six yard score that capped off the scoring drive.