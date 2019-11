Clemson jumped up 35-0 in the second quarter on a one-yard touchdown run for offensive lineman John Simpson with 4:30 to play in the first half. The drive covered 74 yards in seven plays in 4:04.

The Tigers moved into striking distance thanks to a 26-yard rush and 27-yard reception by Travis Etienne. Simpson finished the job from the one yard line and became the first Clemson offensive lineman to score since 2011.