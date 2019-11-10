Swinney: "What kind of question is that"

Swinney: "What kind of question is that"

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney got upset with a question about his handshake with coach Doeren following the 55-10 win over NC State.

Watch coach Swinney’s response on TCITV:

Clemson jumped up 35-0 in the second quarter on a one-yard touchdown run for offensive lineman John Simpson with 4:30 to play in the first half. The drive covered 74 yards in seven plays in 4:04. The Tigers (…)

Clemson got the ball back less than a minute after its last score when linebacker James Skalski forced and recovered a fumble at the North Carolina State three yardline. The Tigers took a 21-0 lead two plays (…)

Clemson marched down the field on the Wolfpack again on its second drive of the game that wrapped up with a 33-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Tee Higgins to give the Tigers a 14-0 lead with (…)

