Swinney's press conference report

RALEIGH, N.C. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media following the fifth-ranked Tigers’ 55-10 win over NC State on Saturday night at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Clemson jumped up 35-0 in the second quarter on a one-yard touchdown run for offensive lineman John Simpson with 4:30 to play in the first half. The drive covered 74 yards in seven plays in 4:04. The Tigers (…)

Clemson got the ball back less than a minute after its last score when linebacker James Skalski forced and recovered a fumble at the North Carolina State three yardline. The Tigers took a 21-0 lead two plays (…)

