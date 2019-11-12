Cervenka talks about the hatred for South Carolina, dominating the Gamecocks

Clemson offensive lineman Gage Cervenka walked down memory lane with the media Tuesday during his press conference. His favorite road trip not including the playoff games was a trip to South Carolina.
Watch Cervenka’s response on TCITV:
In September, Dabo Swinney was named honorary head coach of the 2019 Allstate American Football Coaches Association Good Works Team for his leadership in the Clemson community and commitment to giving back. (…)
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence appreciates the times when Chase Brice gets to take snaps. The sophomore said on Monday he is able to learn from Brice and observe the game from a different perspective (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked Tuesday about Deshaun Watson’s and Lamar Jackson’s epic battle from 2016 when Clemson edged Louisville at Death Valley. During his comment about the two NFL (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media Tuesday as he previewed Saturday’s game against Wake Forest. Swinney asked about his senior class, left guard John Simpson and K’Von Wallace, as well as (…)
The 2019 college football season is now hitting the stretch run and the number of teams fighting for the College Football Playoff is growing smaller each week. Each week The Clemson Insider will take a (…)
Clemson is giving up just 11.5 points and 251.5 yards per game. Those numbers are impressive just by themselves. However, when you think about the fact the Tigers are winning games by an average margin of (…)
In his eight seasons at Clemson, Brent Venables has produced some really good defenses. His 2014 defense led the nation in total defense, while his 2018 unit led the nation in scoring defense. The (…)
The Clemson women’s soccer team received a bid into the 2019 NCAA Tournament following Monday afternoon’s selection show. The 11-6-1 Tigers will face the Vanderbilt Commodores in the first round of (…)