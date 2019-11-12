Lawrence, Brice learn a lot from each other

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence appreciates the times when Chase Brice gets to take snaps.

The sophomore said on Monday he is able to learn from Brice and observe the game from a different perspective when he’s watching the game from the sideline.

Lawrence on what he learns from Chase Brice

“Chase Brice and I have a good relationship. He does the same thing when I’m in there. He asks me what I see, we go back and forth. I ask him his opinion on what he sees or thinks I should do. I do the same thing when he goes in. I watch and pay attention.”

Lawrence on Wake Forest’s defense

“They are a really good team. They are having a good year for sure. I guess their only two losses were to Virginia Tech and Louisville, and those were close games. They are playing well. I’ve had a chance to watch a few of their games from the hotel on Saturdays, and their offense is really good. Defensively, last year they gave us a little bit of trouble. They did a really good job of timing up their blitzes. That’s what I can remember from last year.”

Lawrence on the growth of Clemson’s offense

“It’s definitely similar to last year how we got better every week. I think we are in the same spot. I think we are a little bit better just because of the continuity, and we’ve been playing together longer. Last year at this point, it was my first season and other receivers were in the same place. It’s just more experience and similar that we are getting better every week.”

Lawrence on Travis Etienne’s performance

“He’s been playing great. People don’t realize how good he’s been playing because they expect him to do that, but he’s been playing great. Not just running the ball, but the passing game and protection.”

Lawrence on offense being in sync

“There are always things we can work on. We had a few penalties that weren’t good in the game. The second half, we didn’t play as clean as we wanted to. We are definitely playing well and playing together. There are a few things we can clean up, but we are playing well and are going to keep getting better.”

