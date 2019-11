Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked Tuesday about Deshaun Watson’s and Lamar Jackson’s epic battle from 2016 when Clemson edged Louisville at Death Valley.

During his comment about the two NFL Superstars, Swinney brought up how he and Jackson sometimes facetime. In his comments, he got a little comical about the experiences.

Watch Swinney’s comments on TCITV.